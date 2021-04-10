inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “InTEST Corporation is an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of ATE interface solutions and temperature management products, which are used by semiconductor manufacturers to perform final testing of integrated circuits and wafers. The Company’s high-performance products are designed to enable semiconductor manufacturers to improve the speed, reliability, efficiency and profitability of IC test processes. Specific products include positioner and docking hardware products, temperature management systems and customized interface solutions. The Company has established strong relationships with semiconductor manufacturers globally, which it supports through a network of local offices. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on inTEST from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

NYSEAMERICAN:INTT opened at $10.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.66 million, a PE ratio of 545.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average of $5.10. inTEST has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $12.61.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. inTEST had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 0.40%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in inTEST in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in inTEST by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 65,278 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC bought a new position in inTEST in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,597,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in inTEST by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,816 shares in the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, medical, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

