Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) Shares Purchased by Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000.

Shares of BSJN stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.40. 146,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,984. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $25.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.15.

