Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $207.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) to post sales of $207.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $206.50 million to $209.40 million. Investors Bancorp reported sales of $187.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full year sales of $849.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $830.80 million to $868.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $891.05 million, with estimates ranging from $866.10 million to $916.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $234.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.88 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

ISBC stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.73. 1,087,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,215,018. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.15. Investors Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $15.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 90,302 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,354 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 348,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,669 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

