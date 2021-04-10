Investors Purchase High Volume of Lux Health Tech Acquisition Call Options (NASDAQ:LUXA)

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 6,436 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 5,751% compared to the average volume of 110 call options.

LUXA stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. Lux Health Tech Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $13.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.84.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUXA. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,226,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,613,000. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $10,060,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $3,225,000.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

