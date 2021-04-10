Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $146.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to announce sales of $146.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $147.36 million and the lowest is $146.23 million. Iridium Communications posted sales of $145.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full year sales of $602.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $598.34 million to $606.41 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $639.61 million, with estimates ranging from $627.85 million to $651.38 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $146.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.43 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS.

IRDM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. BWS Financial cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James raised Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Sidoti cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Canfield sold 8,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $381,643.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,614 shares in the company, valued at $10,594,833.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 241,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $11,453,118.60. Insiders sold 388,114 shares of company stock valued at $17,993,835 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 6.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,742,000 after buying an additional 54,972 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 30.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 67,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 15,710 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth $3,406,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.95. 738,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,932. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.23 and a 200 day moving average of $37.14. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $19.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

