iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Boosted by Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 113.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,164,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 101.5% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 55,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 28,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.99. The stock had a trading volume of 16,330,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,547,875. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $53.67 and a twelve month high of $78.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

