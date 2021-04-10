Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iteris, Inc. is a leading provider of outdoor vision systems and sensors that optimize the flow of traffic and enhance driver safety. Iteris combines outdoor image processing, traffic engineering, and information technology to offer a broad range of transportation and safety solutions. “

Get Iteris alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Iteris in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.31.

Shares of NASDAQ ITI opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. Iteris has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.52. The company has a market capitalization of $256.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iteris had a net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $28.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iteris will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Ramin M. Massoumi sold 4,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $37,407.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,977 shares in the company, valued at $247,657.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Iteris by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in Iteris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Iteris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iteris during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Iteris during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iteris (ITI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.