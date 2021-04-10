IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Rating Increased to Neutral at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has $4.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered IZEA Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IZEA opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. IZEA Worldwide has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.49.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a negative net margin of 64.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

