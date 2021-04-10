J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JSAIY shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank raised J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

J Sainsbury stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.57. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $14.12.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

