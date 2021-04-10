James Bylund Sells 360 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) SVP James Bylund sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.25, for a total value of $73,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,677. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $206.10 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $95.91 and a one year high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a current ratio of 13.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 251.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.89.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $108.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.89 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RGEN shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Repligen during the first quarter worth $2,925,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen during the third quarter worth $201,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 29.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 6.8% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Repligen during the third quarter worth $1,995,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

