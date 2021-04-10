Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) CAO Ian Goodkind Sells 6,645 Shares

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) CAO Ian Goodkind sold 6,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total transaction of $243,140.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,865.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ian Goodkind also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 5th, Ian Goodkind sold 8,862 shares of Jamf stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $300,599.04.
  • On Friday, February 5th, Ian Goodkind sold 8,861 shares of Jamf stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $348,768.96.

JAMF opened at $37.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.78.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.57 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Jamf in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jamf by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Jamf by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Jamf by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Jamf in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Jamf by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

