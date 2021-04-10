Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 1,057 Shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NASDAQ:INFR opened at $31.18 on Friday. Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.82.

