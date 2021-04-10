Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 9,338 Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Seacor in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Seacor during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Seacor during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seacor by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Seacor during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of Seacor stock opened at $41.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.09 million, a PE ratio of 79.75 and a beta of 1.05. Seacor Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $43.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $213.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.27 million. Seacor had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 1.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seacor Holdings Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seacor Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

