Jane Street Group LLC Sells 45,890 Shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) by 91.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,890 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,507,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 82,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF stock opened at €100.56 ($118.31) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €95.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is €93.20. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a 52-week low of €54.51 ($64.13) and a 52-week high of €71.11 ($83.66).

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.