Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Franklin LibertyQ Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG)

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2021

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Separately, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ Global Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000.

Shares of FLQG opened at $38.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.55. Franklin LibertyQ Global Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $38.63.

