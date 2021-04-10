Jason N. Gorevic Sells 25,000 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2021

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.19, for a total value of $4,554,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 507,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,547,054.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $181.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.76 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.71 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,240,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 871.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,091 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,435 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.38.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

