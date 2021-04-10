JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Receives $100.83 Average PT from Analysts

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 80.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in JD.com by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD stock traded down $1.73 on Monday, reaching $80.41. 8,313,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,327,413. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.93. The company has a market capitalization of $107.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com has a twelve month low of $40.58 and a twelve month high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JD.com will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

