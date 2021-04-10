JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in JD.com were worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the third quarter worth $1,666,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the third quarter worth $8,565,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in JD.com by 38.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP boosted its holdings in JD.com by 32.4% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 79,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 19,532 shares during the period. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd acquired a new position in JD.com in the third quarter worth $5,045,000. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $80.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.93. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.58 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The stock has a market cap of $107.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Macquarie raised their target price on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on JD.com from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.30.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

