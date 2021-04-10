Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Shiseido Company, Limited’s Q1 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SSDOY)

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Shiseido in a report released on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Shiseido’s FY2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shiseido from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shiseido has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

OTCMKTS SSDOY opened at $68.32 on Thursday. Shiseido has a 12-month low of $51.10 and a 12-month high of $79.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.59 and a beta of 0.33.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Shiseido had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare products, shampoo, and other haircare products, as well as body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons.

