Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY)

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Nissan Motor in a report issued on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will earn ($1.84) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.85). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nissan Motor’s FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

NSANY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of NSANY stock opened at $10.45 on Thursday. Nissan Motor has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $12.74. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.25. Nissan Motor had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.54 billion.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

