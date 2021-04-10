Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2021

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

JRONY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

JRONY traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.27. The company had a trading volume of 992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $37.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.48. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Analyst Recommendations for Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY)

Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit