Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

JRONY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Get Jerónimo Martins SGPS alerts:

JRONY traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.27. The company had a trading volume of 992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $37.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.48. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.