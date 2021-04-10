Jetcoin Trading 5.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Jetcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0391 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jetcoin has a market cap of $381,857.44 and $1.09 million worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00053065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00020463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00081452 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $365.45 or 0.00611681 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00031140 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00036677 BTC.

Jetcoin Coin Profile

Jetcoin is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Jetcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.