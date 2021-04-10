JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on JOAN. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, JOANN currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Get JOANN alerts:

NASDAQ JOAN opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. JOANN has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $13.70.

In related news, CEO Wade D. Miquelon acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $660,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Wade D. Miquelon acquired 47,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.36 per share, for a total transaction of $540,168.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 102,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,968. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 124,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,168 in the last quarter.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies, including cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.