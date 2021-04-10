JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2021

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on JOAN. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, JOANN currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.29.

NASDAQ JOAN opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. JOANN has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $13.70.

In related news, CEO Wade D. Miquelon acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $660,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wade D. Miquelon acquired 47,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.36 per share, for a total transaction of $540,168.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 102,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,968. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 124,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,168 in the last quarter.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies, including cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Analyst Recommendations for JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN)

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit