JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on JOAN. Barclays assumed coverage on JOANN in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on JOANN in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, JOANN currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Get JOANN alerts:

Shares of JOANN stock opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. JOANN has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70.

In other news, CEO Wade D. Miquelon acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 5,263,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $58,954,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 124,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,168.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies, including cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.