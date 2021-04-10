JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on JOAN. Barclays assumed coverage on JOANN in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on JOANN in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, JOANN currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.29.
Shares of JOANN stock opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. JOANN has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70.
JOANN Company Profile
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies, including cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
