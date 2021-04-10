John Ruthven Purchases 20,000 Shares of Integrated Research Limited (ASX:IRI) Stock

Integrated Research Limited (ASX:IRI) insider John Ruthven purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.51 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of A$50,200.00 ($35,857.14).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.89.
Integrated Research Company Profile
