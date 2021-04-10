John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Buys 590 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 132.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 198.5% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $98.23 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $64.67 and a 1 year high of $98.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.35.

