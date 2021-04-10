John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 305,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,325 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 9.6% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $15,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,609,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,581,000 after acquiring an additional 537,343 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,573,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,058,000 after acquiring an additional 905,116 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,135,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,030,000 after acquiring an additional 328,224 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,099,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,654,000 after buying an additional 19,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,063,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,828,000 after buying an additional 121,703 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.