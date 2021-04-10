JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $25.21 Million Stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,388,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 217,824 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $25,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Teck Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.31.

TECK opened at $19.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.71.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0394 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

