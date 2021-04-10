JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) PT Raised to $187.00 at Barclays

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.08.

JPM opened at $156.28 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $82.40 and a 52-week high of $161.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.97.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 95,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,546,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 45,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 7,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 2,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

