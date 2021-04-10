JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,155,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,984 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.94% of Kelly Services worth $23,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KELYA. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 18.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the third quarter valued at about $256,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Kelly Services by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kelly Services by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 774,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Kelly Services by 115.7% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 18,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA opened at $22.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $901.59 million, a P/E ratio of -11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $24.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.53.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $154,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,989.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $524,440.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,937.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,117 shares of company stock valued at $700,051. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on KELYA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Kelly Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

