JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 100,541 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 456,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100,541 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $23,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSE. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,016,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,493,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,533,000 after buying an additional 253,158 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 3,189.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 161,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after buying an additional 156,526 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,012,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSE. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price target on Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

In other news, SVP Angelo N. Chaclas sold 15,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $1,035,954.48. Also, VP Timothy J. Thomas sold 3,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $239,910.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,741.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 84,844 shares of company stock valued at $5,448,767 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE stock opened at $64.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.67 and a beta of 1.73. Trinseo S.A. has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $860.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.11 million. Trinseo had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

