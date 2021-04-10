Kava.io Market Capitalization Tops $399.63 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last week, Kava.io has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $399.63 million and approximately $68.91 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava.io coin can now be bought for about $6.83 or 0.00011320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00052745 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $208.56 or 0.00345727 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00010908 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00027448 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003591 BTC.

NativeCoin (N8V) traded 88.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00013813 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006798 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 120,014,495 coins and its circulating supply is 58,524,186 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

