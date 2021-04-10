KeyCorp Increases Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Price Target to $48.00

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.43.

Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $35.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.43 and its 200-day moving average is $24.95. Whiting Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $38.82.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $21.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million. Research analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will post -5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Whiting Petroleum by 3,279.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. 36.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

