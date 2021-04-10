Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) vs. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Financial Contrast

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) and American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kite Realty Group Trust and American Homes 4 Rent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kite Realty Group Trust $315.17 million 5.26 -$530,000.00 $1.66 11.83 American Homes 4 Rent $1.14 billion 9.47 $141.04 million $1.11 30.80

American Homes 4 Rent has higher revenue and earnings than Kite Realty Group Trust. Kite Realty Group Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Homes 4 Rent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Kite Realty Group Trust and American Homes 4 Rent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kite Realty Group Trust 0 4 5 0 2.56 American Homes 4 Rent 0 4 7 0 2.64

Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus target price of $14.67, indicating a potential downside of 25.32%. American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.41%. Given American Homes 4 Rent’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Homes 4 Rent is more favorable than Kite Realty Group Trust.

Dividends

Kite Realty Group Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. American Homes 4 Rent pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Kite Realty Group Trust pays out 41.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Homes 4 Rent pays out 36.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kite Realty Group Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and American Homes 4 Rent has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Kite Realty Group Trust has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Homes 4 Rent has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kite Realty Group Trust and American Homes 4 Rent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kite Realty Group Trust 2.15% 0.47% 0.21% American Homes 4 Rent 11.72% 2.23% 1.47%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.0% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Homes 4 Rent beats Kite Realty Group Trust on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

