Kleros Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. During the last week, Kleros has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar. One Kleros coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kleros has a total market cap of $67.68 million and $3.80 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008382 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00025448 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 608,121,784 coins. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars.

