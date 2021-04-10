Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 411,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,816 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $16,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KTB stock opened at $56.95 on Friday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.27. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1,685.31%. The company had revenue of $660.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

In other Kontoor Brands news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,145,048.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KTB. UBS Group upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

