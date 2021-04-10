Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 460,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 69,906 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

BYD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.34.

In related news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $912,653.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $797,417.89. Insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $64.06 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $66.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $635.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.67 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

