L Brands (NYSE:LB) Sets New 1-Year High at $65.24

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.24 and last traded at $64.68, with a volume of 72712 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.29.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of L Brands in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.40. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia S. Bellinger purchased 3,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.53 per share, for a total transaction of $199,906.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,666 shares in the company, valued at $199,906.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $627,676.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,709.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in L Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $92,467,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of L Brands by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,141 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $588,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,710 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands (NYSE:LB)

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

