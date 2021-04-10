L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.61 Billion

Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) will report $4.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $4.70 billion. L3Harris Technologies reported sales of $4.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full year sales of $18.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.50 billion to $19.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $19.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.93 billion to $20.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9,581.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 48,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 465.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 42,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after buying an additional 34,920 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 196,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,068,000 after buying an additional 50,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.12. 967,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,799. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.96 and a 200 day moving average of $185.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $210.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

