Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $13.57 Per Share

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 7th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $13.57 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $13.62.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.04. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 111.63% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $188.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.28 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LPI. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Shares of LPI opened at $33.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.56. Laredo Petroleum has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $438.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 4.72.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Laredo Petroleum by 436.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Laredo Petroleum by 46.7% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 24,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Laredo Petroleum by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

