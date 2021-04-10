Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.10.

LAZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Lazard in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter worth $9,969,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard during the third quarter valued at about $2,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,185,000. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lazard by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 531,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,479,000 after purchasing an additional 12,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Lazard by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lazard stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $46.43. The company had a trading volume of 877,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,498. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.48 and a 200-day moving average of $39.95. Lazard has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $46.94.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $898.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.89 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.32%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

