Lear Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.64 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lear in a report issued on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $2.64 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.42. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus raised shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

LEA stock opened at $179.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 101.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Lear has a one year low of $80.15 and a one year high of $196.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.15%.

In other news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Lear by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.