Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Invests $228,000 in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2021

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Saia by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 843,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,595,000 after purchasing an additional 71,773 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,125,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Saia by 10.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Saia by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $235.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.03 and a twelve month high of $243.36.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.61 million. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAIA shares. Truist raised their price target on Saia from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Saia from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

In other Saia news, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $336,357.49. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 16,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $3,382,699.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,190 shares of company stock valued at $11,260,028. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA)

