Liberty One Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,195 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 77.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 22,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $122.80 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $47.96 and a 12 month high of $142.20. The stock has a market cap of $636.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.41.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.3527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

