Liberty One Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 93.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,524 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 25,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTZ stock opened at $99.62 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.28.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. On average, research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTZ shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

In other MasTec news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $1,773,706.68. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 16,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total value of $1,573,720.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,126. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

