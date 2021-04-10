Liberty One Investment Management LLC Purchases 210 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,197 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Visa by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857,457 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1,170.4% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $893,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,943 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Visa by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,194,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $917,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,265 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.92.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 93,093 shares of company stock worth $20,418,578 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $222.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.01 and its 200 day moving average is $207.42. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.15 and a fifty-two week high of $228.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

