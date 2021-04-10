Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) to report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.00. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $55.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.58 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLNW. Cowen downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $3.00 to $2.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.32.

Limelight Networks stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.58. 880,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,033,668. Limelight Networks has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The firm has a market cap of $444.40 million, a P/E ratio of -59.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.28.

In other Limelight Networks news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 24,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $98,315.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Genereux sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLNW. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

