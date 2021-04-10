Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lion Corporation is involved in the manufacture and sale of toothpastes, toothbrushes, soaps, cleansers, hair- and skin-care products, cooking-related products and pharmaceuticals. Lion Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of LIOPF opened at $23.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of -0.07. Lion has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average is $23.20.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Lion had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $893.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Lion will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

