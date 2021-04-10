LiquidApps (DAPP) Trading 20.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 10th. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LiquidApps coin can now be purchased for $0.0304 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $21.58 million and $33,211.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000410 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 711.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00039071 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

