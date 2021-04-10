LPL Financial LLC Sells 21,696 Shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,478 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 21,696 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Meritor were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meritor by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 584,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,325,000 after acquiring an additional 245,148 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in shares of Meritor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,449,000. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Meritor by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 215,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 11,805 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Meritor by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 215,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 17,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Meritor by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 164,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 49,338 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Meritor stock opened at $28.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.51 and its 200 day moving average is $27.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Meritor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $33.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 2.19.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $889.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meritor, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ivor J. Evans sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $3,224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $6,354,308.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

